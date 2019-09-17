WORLD
Deadly Bomb Attack Hits Afghan Election Rally
A suicide bomb attack at an election rally in Afghanistan has killed at least 24 people, officials say.
The meeting was about to be addressed by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province, north of the capital, Kabul.
Another blast in central Kabul, near the US embassy, has killed at least three people.
Neither blast has been claimed by any group. The Taliban has continued a concerted bombing campaign while at the same time taking part in peace talks.
But US President Donald Trump described the negotiations with the group as “dead” earlier this month.
The Taliban has vowed to disrupt the presidential election in Afghanistan set for 28 September.
Thirty-one people are reported to have been injured in the election rally blast in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province.
Children were among the casualties, medical staff said. The bomber, on a motorbike, triggered the blast at a checkpoint at the venue.
Mr Ghani, who hopes for a second five-year term, was not hurt.
Few details have emerged about the Kabul blast which was near the busy Massood Square, the site of government ministries and Nato compounds.
An average of 74 people were killed every day in the country in August, according to data collected by the BBC.
Most of the casualties were those involved in combat, such as Taliban, but a fifth were civilians, including women and children.
The worst day for civilians was 18 August, when 112 were killed, including 92 at a wedding in Kabul.
The Taliban is estimated to be openly active across 70% of Afghanistan.
In June 2019, the country was named the least peaceful place in the world by the Global Peace Index report.
BBC
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians