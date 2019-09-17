Deadly Bomb Attack Hits Afghan Election Rally

A suicide bomb attack at an election rally in Afghanistan has killed at least 24 people, officials say.

The meeting was about to be addressed by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province, north of the capital, Kabul.

Another blast in central Kabul, near the US embassy, has killed at least three people.

Neither blast has been claimed by any group. The Taliban has continued a concerted bombing campaign while at the same time taking part in peace talks.

But US President Donald Trump described the negotiations with the group as “dead” earlier this month.

The Taliban has vowed to disrupt the presidential election in Afghanistan set for 28 September.

Thirty-one people are reported to have been injured in the election rally blast in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province.

Children were among the casualties, medical staff said. The bomber, on a motorbike, triggered the blast at a checkpoint at the venue.

Mr Ghani, who hopes for a second five-year term, was not hurt.

Few details have emerged about the Kabul blast which was near the busy Massood Square, the site of government ministries and Nato compounds.

An average of 74 people were killed every day in the country in August, according to data collected by the BBC.

Most of the casualties were those involved in combat, such as Taliban, but a fifth were civilians, including women and children.

The worst day for civilians was 18 August, when 112 were killed, including 92 at a wedding in Kabul.

The Taliban is estimated to be openly active across 70% of Afghanistan.

In June 2019, the country was named the least peaceful place in the world by the Global Peace Index report.

BBC