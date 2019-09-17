Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

ILO Challenges Namibia To Prioritise Employment Creation

Published

1 day ago

on

Namibia, on Tuesday, set to adopt and implement economic development policies with special focus on addressing unemployment and stimulating the job market.

Michael Mwasikakata, a senior ILO specialist, in the employment department, disclosed this in Windhoek.

Mwasikakata, however, used Namibia as a yardstick of how most countries in the SADC region had crafted firm developmental policy but fail to quell the problems of unemployment because of poor implementation.

According to ILO, unemployment stands at 28 per cent in Namibia, about 90 per cent in Zimbabwe, 29 per cent in South Africa while a regional average stands at 11.5 per cent.

“Taking a closer look at Namibia’s national development programmes and vision 2030 one would see that there is a special emphasis in dealing with unemployment.

“However, good policy does not necessarily deal with the problem of unemployment but the policy needs to be fully implemented to deal with such challenges.

“Key on the challenges faced by Namibia in dealing with unemployment, especially among the youth, is the failure to bridge the gap between industrial needs and the curricular offered by the country’s tertiary institutions,’’ Mwasikakata said. (NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: