Insurgency: NEDC Donates Relief Materials IDPs In Adamawa

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), has donated relief material to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Adamawa state.

Presenting the materials in Fufore and Malkohi camps, the chairman commission Gen Paul Tarfa (rtd), said the gesture was to cushion effect of Boko Haram insurgency attacks on the IDPs.

Gen Tarfa who was represented by the Senior Technical Adviser of Commission, Ahmad Waziri donated 500 bags of rice and 200 cocking oil to the two camps.

Chief Crowther Seth, the state Deputy Governor, who received the items on behalf of the government, assured that the material would be distributed to the IDPs.

Seth, commended the commission, adding that the state has witnessed surfeit of challenges such as floods, farmers/herders clashes and Boko Haram insurgency.

Chairman of the Fufore IDPs camp, Bakura Umar, expressed his appreciation and promised to make use of the consignments efficiently.

Fatima Hassan, woman leader of Malkohi IDPs camp, equally appealed for more intervention, to enable them IDPs return to their ancestral homes.