Jubilation As Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Road Abandoned For 36 years

There was jubilation in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday, as the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inaugurated the 8.8kms reconstructed portion of Ikem-Eha Amufu-Nkalagu road, which was abandoned over 36 years ago.

The road which was reconstructed for the people of the agrarian community of Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo L.G.A, is a gateway to the North through Obollo-Afor connecting Ebonyi State through Nkalagu. The road provides access to the Nigercem Factory at Nkalagu that used to be the mainstay of the economy and tourist attraction to the Eastern Nigeria.

The road is also one of the hitherto abandoned critical infrastructure and legacy projects in the rural areas, executed by Ugwuanyi’s administration in line with its rural development policy.

While inaugurating the road project, Ugwuanyi said; “this project is part of our deliberate efforts to provide critical infrastructure to the rural communities to improve the quality of life, ease evacuation of agricultural produce and facilitate market linkages, improve earnings amongst rural population, stimulate local commerce and ultimately reduce poverty while curtailing rural-urban migration.”

The governor maintained that; “integrated rural development and inclusive governance are the major planks of our administration.” He also disclosed that “we have vigorously pursued these objectives through numerous strategic rural infrastructural interventions.”

Ugwuamyi who noted that the road is one of the oldest Federal Roads in the country, built before the Nigerian Civil War, revealed that it was last rehabilitated in 1981 by the administration of Senator Jim Nwobodo as Governor of old Anambra State.

“We are encouraged by the happy faces of the people from communities in Eha Amufu and environs that we see here today. I congratulate you, the true heroes of democracy for you deserve this and even more. Your prayers and sincere support have been our major sources of strength and inspiration. We are in government to alleviate the sufferings of our people and we remain irrevocably committed to this mission,” Ugwuanyi said.