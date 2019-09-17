LACoN To Benefit From Access To Justice Funds

In order to enable the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACoN) to effectively and efficiently provide free legal services to indigent Nigerians as well as to educate poor citizens on legal issues, the Federal Ministry of Justice has approved the establishment of the Access to Justice Fund to the LACoN.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, at a two day retreat, organized by the LACoN recently in Lokoja said that the fund will help in creating better service delivery for the Council as well as enlarge its scope towards providing unhindered access to justice for all Nigerians.

Malami who indulged every participant at the retreat to be focused on the task ahead and use whatever professional expertise available to proffer ideas and solutions to reposition the council for optimum performance, also pledged the support of the Muhammadu Buhari led Administration to the Council.

“The Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to provide better life for Nigerians and especially the down trodden Nigerians and one of the services that could be provided to them is unhindered access to justice of which Legal Aid Council stands for. As a result of the importance attached by this government for Legal Aid Council services, I personally decided to grace this occasion”.

“I am certainly aware of some of the challenges being faced by the Council, most of which are scaled down to inadequate funding. It is for this reason that I have approved for the establishment of the “Legal Aid Access to Justice Fund” in line with the provisions of the

Legal Aid Act, 2011. It is my pleasure to inform you that the Committee is on the verge of finishing its assignment and this will entail a formal launching of the Fund by the Ministry wherein the Federal and State Governments and other public spirited organizations and individuals shall donate to the Fund. I am optimistic that when the fund is operational, most of the challenges will be resolved and this will greatly assist the Council in her operations”, he said.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of LACoN, Aliyu Abubakar who said the sole purpose of the meeting was to ensure that the Council is repositioned for better service delivery, also revealed that the meeting serves as an opportunity for former Director Generals of the Council, all heads of departments, as well as units, zones and state co-coordinators to meet and chart a new way forward for the Council.