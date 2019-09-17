NEWS
NIPSS Seeks Harmonisation Of Transhumance Regulation In W/A
The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to harmonize and enhance the implementation of transhumance regulation between member states.
This is in a bid to integrate the traditional stock routes used by different pastoralist clans, customary transhumance corridors and grazing areas.
The call was contained in a presentation delivered by Ambassador Usman Sarki, directing Staff of NIPSS, on the Nigerian legislation on Transhumance and management of disputes between herdsmen and farmers at the ‘Parliamentary Seminar on Transhumance and Intercommunity Conflicts’,
organised by the ECOWAS parliament in Monrovia.
Amb. Usman said that there is a need for ECOWAS to develop a twenty-year plan for transhumance risk mitigation and reduction, with a view to creating the enabling environment for peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers.
He said that the plan should take into consideration long-term measures such as demographic stabilization, climate change impact assessment, hydrological survey, establishment of regional grazing reserves, and development of grazing corridors between and among ECOWAS member states.
Discussing the background of transhumance in West Africa, Usman said that the region’s traditional migratory linkages and exchanges of people, goods and services predicated on the historic and age-old long-distance trade in commodities like cattle, fish and other essentials, have lately been disturbed by factors like conflicts.
“Receding surface waters in many areas of West Africa, occasioned by drought and climate change, as well as reduced grazing areas have also impacted heavily on the lifestyle of pastoral famers and adversely affected the scope of their economic activities.
“A very important characteristic of both sedentary and pastoral farmers in the ECOWAS region and indeed in most of Africa, is that they are both relegated to the subsistence and informal levels,” Usman stated.
He further said that pastoral farmers have been left to their own devices in almost all African countries, with little or no support from governments or attention towards their modernisation.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
-
FEATURES18 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt