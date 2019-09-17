Connect with us
Pinnick, Dikko's Properties Remain Sealed – ICPC

Published

2 days ago

on

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) said that they will not bow to any external pressure to end the current investigation into alleged financial misconduct of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president and second vice president, Amaju Pinnick and Shehu Dikko.

The properties of Pinnick and Dikko were sealed on Friday in Lagos and Abuja respectively by the officials of the ICPC.

Following unconfirmed report that both men are making moves underground to end the investigation, the ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the anti-graft agency is back by law and will not be subjected to external forces, insisting that their properties remained sealed despite the removal of the seals by unknown persons.

“We are still investigating them. It is not good to rush matter to court and if you do that it means you probably have not done a tidy investigation and they will throw your case out on technical grounds.

“These are part of the processes that will eventually lead to court issue. We have seen and established that what they own is more than what they have earned all their lives. That is the basis of the seizure of their properties. We are asking them to come and tell us how they made the money.”

“So, both Dikko and Pinnick’s sealed properties remain seized. If the seals are removed, those that did that are not our officials. We are investigating something about them. What they have is in excess of what they have earned.”

