NEWS
Police Nab Notorious Armed Robbers In Lagos
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a gang of robbery syndicate terrorizing, Igando area of the state.
The notorious robbers consisting of a 3-man gang were nabbed by the policemen from Igando division after receiving information about the gang’s operation.
According to the police, the suspected robbers were arrested on September 14, 2019 at about 01:30hrs while acting on credible intelligence.
The arrest was led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Igando Division, Taiwo Kasumu, a Chief Superintendent of Police who trailed the robbers in Egan, Lagos.
The robbers were said to have been terrorizing the Igando/Egan residential neighborhood at night time. As they usually operate with motorcycles to rob along Ikotun-Igando road but were ambushed by the police.
One Oseni Waheed,32- year old was however arrested after the manhunt by the police with a locally made pistol.
The suspect confessed to the crime and he promptly took detectives to Aribisala Street in Egan where three of his fleeing accomplices were also arrested.
Interrogation is in progress while the case file is being transferred to the anti- robbery section, Panti for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu has implore the residents to always oblige police with useful information that can help in making the communities safer.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
-
FEATURES18 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt