Rivers: Police Arrest Two Over Young Women’s Murder

…As Police, DSS Set Up Task force

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the murder of young women in Rivers State in the past two months.

No fewer than 11 young women have been strangled to death different hotels in Port Harcourt, the state capital and Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, however said only eight deaths were recorded.

Dandaura disclosed that one of the suspects was arrested in Port Harcourt while the other was tracked down in Kaduna State.

He said one the suspects was arrested when a lady reported to the Police about a man who promised to pay her N30,000:00 if she agrees to spend the night with him.

The Commissioner of Police stated that th suspect arrested in Kaduna State is still with the Kaduna State Police Command and would be paraded before newsmen once he is handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.

Dandaura said a taskforce comprising of operatives of the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Rivers State Hotels and Tourism Board and the Nigerian Hoteliers Association, have been set up to ensure that hoteliers in the state install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in their facilities.

He said the taskforce will also ensure that hoteliers request for either international passport, National identity card, Drivers licences or voters cards, from guests who want to lodge in their facilities.

The Police Chief said the task force, which will commence operation at the end of this week, will shut down hotels that fail to comply with the guidelines of the task-force.

Dandaura, who stated that the Command has already sealed up two hotels were the last two victims were killed, saying that the Command will seal up any hotel where any other young women is killed as well as arrest and prosecute the hotel managers and receptionists.

He said Hoteliers in the state must send their staff on training with security agencies in order to prepare them for tasks ahead.

The Police Commissioner said from the the way many of the victims were found with white cloths ties on their necks, hands and legs, there are signs that the killings may be occult related.