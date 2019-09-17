Sylva, Lyon ‘ll Reposition APC In Bayelsa – Poweigha

The Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha Campaign Organization has said that the emergence of Chief Timipre Sylva as Minister and chief David Lyon as the APC flag bearer for the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election will reposition the party.

In a congratulatory message by the Cp Diseye Nsirim – Poweigha (Rtd) campaign organization said it is confident that Lyon’s influence will help the party to win the governorship seat in the forthcoming election.

“On behalf of my humble self- Cp Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha (Rtd) and my entire campaign organization, we wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations for emerging as the winner of the just concluded APC primary election, which makes you the flag bearer of our great party (APC) for the Nov 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.”

“We are confident that your influence will help the party win the governorship seat in the forthcoming election. We plan to continue a close communication with you as you enact your vision for the State. Please let us know how we can help and continue to support your initiative. I wish you success,” the letter said.

On the appointment of Timipre Sylva as Minister of State for Petroleum, the group said it will help in building a strong party in Bayelsa state.

In a congratulatory message issued by Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha Campaign Organization, the group said Sylva’s appointment was a good thing that happened to the state.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the leader of our great part APC – Chief Timipre Sylva for the successful and peaceful conduct of the APC primary election, which led to the emergence of chief David Lyon as the flag bearer of the party for the forthcoming November 16, 2019 governorship election.

“It is an indication of great things to happen in the state as we move to our glorious destination-creek haven,” the letter signed by Cp Diseye Nsirim – Poweigha (Rtd), said.