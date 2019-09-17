Technology Key To Tackling Nigeria’s Power Problems

Technology is adjudged very crucial for the development of any country. It is continuously evolving, constantly bringing up new solutions to tackle developmental issues in every sector. Technology drives most sectors of the economy from banking and finance, oil, marketing, health, commerce, economics, telecommunication, agriculture etc.

Developmental experts have maintained that the development of a country highly depends on how committed the leaders are in deploying relevant technology to grow each sector of the economy.

Speaking to journalists at the curtain raiser to unveil the 2019 edition of Power Nigeria exhibition and conference in Abuja, the exhibition director of Power Nigeria, Mr. Deep Karani, underscored the importance of technology in boosting the nation’s power sector, saying power is fundamental to the socio-economic development of any nation.

“The energy sector is critical to the advancement of every economy. However, it is discouraged by a range of challenges from population outburst, lack of funding opportunities, inevitable industrialization, and other technical barriers. Power Nigeria is set to discuss all these challenges and seek possible solutions to them while also providing a platform for renowned energy, electrical, renewable and power companies to showcase their products and solutions uniquely designed to alleviate power problems.

“Nowadays, new technologies have taken over the world as compared to the system we used 10/15 years ago, today we call them obsolete. The phone networks to give an example, everybody wants a 5G, same goes with power systems. There are so many new technologies that’s coming up which are efficient and will help you save power in the longer run and are much easier for government to set up,” he said.

Saying without power no country can progress, he described Nigeria’s power as one of the most growing sectors and diesel generators as one of the most expensive sources of power generation.

“Development in a country is its industry base, any country in the world who doesn’t have any industry base cannot progress, generate employment, improve its GDP or grow. Power is the main molecule of growth. This is one of the main areas where Nigeria has to grow because that is the base of development of any other sector,” he added, while thanking the government, sponsors, partners and speakers for their support.

Other organizations and agencies that graced the curtain raiser include MBS Engineering, Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Energy Commission of Nigeria, Eko Distribution Company, Rural Electrification Agency and Delam Integrated Services Ltd.

In a strategic move by Informa Markets, Karani announced the rebrand of Power Nigeria as Nigeria Energy in 2020, saying the change was occasioned by the growth of their exhibitions that cater to more than just the power sector and have a strong foothold on the energy industry as a whole.

The exhibition and conference offers a blend of in-depth solutions and networking opportunities for the West African and Nigerian energy market. It has established itself as an annual hub for providing innovations that will drive the energy markets forward. The international brand status combined with local knowledge and stakeholder partnerships results in making Power Nigeria a must-attend event for all energy industry professionals.

Earlier, the managing director, SkipperSeil Nigeria Limited, Mr. Rakesh Sardana, stated that the power exhibition and conference played a key role in promoting the Nigerian power sector and showcasing the latest products and solutions for energy productivity.

“Skipper is committed to activities that foster renewable and long-term energy security, hence, our support for Power Nigeria. This year, attendees can look forward to insightful discussions on the opportunities and potential that abound for the power sector. Essentially, attendees will be able to see first-hand products and solutions that the Power Nigeria exhibition has bought together to address the energy needs in Nigeria”, he said, adding “Informa Markets is to be commended for its consistency in organizing Power Nigeria and providing a solid platform for stakeholders to converge and discuss the way forward”.

Informa Markets, convener of West Africa’s largest power and renewable energy event, Power Nigeria, in association with the events’ main Sponsor, SkipperSeil, announced details of the 2019 Power Nigeria exhibition & conference scheduled to take place from September 24-26 at Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The event was well attended by government agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Abuja Distribution Company, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and many more.