Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Woman Crosses Channel Four Times In Record-Breaking Swim

Published

1 day ago

on

U.S. endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping, refuelling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat.

The 37-year-old woman from Colorado performed her record-breaking swim a year after receiving treatment for breast cancer, and dedicated her achievement to fellow cancer survivors.

She came ashore on a beach near Dover on the south coast of England on Tuesday morning exhausted and with a sore throat from all the salt water.

“I was throwing up. I was sick. I was really just pretty numb.

“There were a lot of people on the beach to meet me and wish me well.

“That was really nice of them, but I feel just mostly stunned right now. I just can’t believe we did it,” she said.

In theory, the route that Thomas swam should have been 80 miles (130 km) long but due to strong currents in the Channel she in fact swam 130 miles (210 km).

She said she saw lots of fish and jellyfish along the way.

Previously, four swimmers had crossed the water between England and France three times without stopping.

Thomas consumed only a liquid diet during her swim.

Her support crew, following her in a boat, would throw her a bottle containing a mix of carbohydrates, electrolytes and some caffeine, with a little apple juice to improve the flavour.

“That’s what I ate most of the way,” she said.

Upon arrival, she tried to celebrate with champagne but found it did not go down well. She did manage to eat some M&M chocolates.

“Hopefully I can sleep the rest of the day. I’m pretty out of it and pretty tired right now, for sure,” she said. (Reuters/NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: