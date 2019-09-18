Abuja Rotary Club Inaugurates New President

The Rotary Club of Abuja Gateway District 9125 has inaugurated Rotarian Onazare Sadiku as its 5th president to oversee the affairs of the club for the year 2019-2020.

The investiture, which was held at the weekend, saw Sadiku taken over the leadership of the club from the immediate past president, Rotarian Ninah Samuel after completion of her one-year term.

Speaking after her investiture, the new president revealed plans to construct toilet facility for a primary school in Deidei community in Bwari area council, noting that the facilities in a primary school in the area are also in a terrible state.

She added that Rotary Club, as humanitarian organization, is working to ensure that communities around Dutse/Kubwa area feel the impact of the club through execution of impactful projects.

“My election was conducted in December 2018, so I am anxious to start the projects lined up. The ceremony includes launching of projects. Rotary Club International has six areas of focus and to execute these projects we need period of 12 months. They are in the areas of community development, education project, peace and conflict resolution, supply of foods project, water sanitation and maternal and childcare.”

Speaking earlier, the immediate past president of the club, Samuel noted that after an eventful year, the next few months would be focused on supporting the new president to achieve the cause of rotary and make positive contribution to the continuance and well being of humanity.

She said the club would continue to also leverage on skill sets and vocation of members to deliver service to the host community and society in general, adding that the new president has been a Rotarian for seven years and has through the period been a committed and dedicated member of the club.