Adoke Lied In New Book – Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), misled the public in his book, “Burden of Service”. “Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney General”.

The EFCC boss expressed dismay and said Adoke tried to rewrite history and portray himself as victim of persecution regarding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) investigation of the OPL 245 Settlement Agreement (Malabu).

A statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren noted that the EFCC is “ alarmed by the brazen attempt by former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), to rewrite history and portray himself as victim of persecution regarding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) investigation of the OPL 245 Settlement Agreement (Malabu).

“In the last few days, the Nigerian media has been awash with previews of Adoke’s book, titled: “Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney General,” in which he took aim at the EFCC boss as being part of a deadly triumvirate that had been hounding and persecuting him since he left office in 2015. The other two alleged traducers, mentioned by Adoke are the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and former senate leader, Senator Ali Ndume. Adoke claims that he had been viciously maligned by this threesome to the extent that he contemplated suicide.

“Specifically, he claimed in Chapter 8 of the book, that Magu was recruited by Prof Osinbajo to hound and persecute him despite, as he claimed, his role in reinstating Magu to the EFCC from the police “where he had been vegetating.”

“Adoke attributes his source of information on the alleged Osinbajo instruction to Magu against him to an unnamed governor from the North West, who according to him, claimed Magu told him that he had the instruction of Osinbajo to ‘deal with Adoke’.

“Adoke also claimed that an unnamed senator also confided in him that Magu nursed a personal grudge against him because he believed that he (Adoke) owned half of the Centinary City in Abuja.”

The EFCC noted explained further, noting that Adoke neither named the North West governor nor the Senator that provided the weighty intelligence on which he took Magu to the guillotine in his book, could only mean one thing: the claims are tissues of lies, contrived to entertain and attract underserved attention to himself.

“The acting chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu categorically stated that at no time did the vice president discuss, counsel, or direct him in any way on any issue concerning Mr. Adoke. It is wicked and evil to make such a false allegation against anybody especially where it is based on hearsay.

“These yarns, being spewed by hirelings of the former AGF are nothing but a marketing gimmick, dubiously orchestrated to wet public appetite and sufficiently stir curiosity ahead of the official release of the book on Monday, September 16, 2019’’.

“But it is obvious that what Adoke is offering the reading public in the account of his sojourn in governance is nothing but a bouquet of half-truths and plain lies.

“The accounts in Chapters 8 and 9 as it relates to the EFCC and its chairman, Ibrahim Magu are not only inaccurate but self-serving.”