Akeredolu Bags Best Governor In Leadership Innovation

Following his sterling achievements in all round sectors of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has bagged the “African Governor Award” for Innovative Leadership (AGAFIL) 2019.

Henry Adesola, the Project Director, AfricanStride International (Media) Limited made the disclosure at a press briefing with reporters in Akure.ia

Mr. Adesola said the governor was bestowed with the award based on his remarkable achievement recorded in the sectors like education, health, road infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, and improved welfare of workers in the state.

According to him, Mr Akeredolu has been able to justify its promises to the people of Ondo state with investment in the education sector, massive infrastructure development and prompt payment of salary with in his three years in the saddle.

He explained that the “African Governor Award” for Innovative Leadership (AGAFIL) is an initiative of the AfricanStride International (Media) Limited, a Pan-african organisation propelling good governance and appreciating leadership with qualitative style.

He affirmed that the award has nothing to do with the politics of the 2020 governorship poll in but to honour the governor who deserve the mark of recognition.

“The coveted award is aimed at, among other things, supporting and promoting the swift attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa by identifying, projecting, supporting, encouraging and celebrating visionary African leaders who have shown capacity to challenge the ugly trends of under-developments which manifest in poverty, diseases and illiteracy.

“From the data obtained from contemporary African leaders for the award in 2019 and the peculiar circumstance of the state when Governor Akeredolu took over in 2017, he is overwhelmingly rated the most Innovative Governor on the continent in the year under review,”

Mr. Adesola reiterated that the Akeredolu deserved the award on the basis that he has been able to justified the confidence repose in him by the people by fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises which has further engineer real dividend of democracy.

“In Ondo State, it was a grimmer prospect that enveloped the skyline more than two years ago. The number of out of school children was growing at an alarming rate; hunger was on the rampage as the state workers had been owed more than seven months salaries, schools were in tatters and there were embarrassing degrees of paucity of infrastructures and a generally disoriented youth and women population.

“While it was believed to be a general problem in the country whereby 28 of the 36 states could not pay the salaries of its workers, arising from the global fall in oil prices, Nigeria was in dire need of men and leaders who could think out of the box and give their people a new hope and a new lease of life.”

“Hence, for six months, our findings and studies revealed that the Akeredolu administration in Ondo State has justified its promises and the mandate of the people. The government has devised far-reaching initiative, vision and innovation to bring succour and respite to the people.”

“In much the same way, the state is undergoing gargantuan infrastructure development unprecedented in history. Also, from agriculture to health, women and youth empowerment to industrial revolution, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu seems bent on making the people of Ondo State think anew and act anew through his innovative re-engineering of political leadership.

“From the data obtained from contemporary African leaders for the award in 2019 and the peculiar circumstance of the state when Governor Akeredolu took over in 2017, he is overwhelmingly rated the MOST INNOVATIVE GOVERNOR ON THE CONTINENT IN THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW.”

He, however, added that the official award will be presented to the governor late this year in Abuja, with the Nigeria 20th anniversary of 4th Republic Lecture as a twin ceremony.