Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

ANCOPSS Hails Bello For Promoting School Principals

Published

10 hours ago

on

The All Nigeria Conference of Principal of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), has commended the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for approving the promotion of some school principals to directorate cadre. s

President of ANCOPSS, FCT chapter, Alhaji Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, made the commendation while speaking with journalists during a tour to schools across the six area councils to assess the resumption levels.

Abdulrahman, who is also principal of Junior Secondary School (JSS), Zuba, noted that the measure taken by Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to upgrade the principals would among other things boost their morale in discharging their responsibilities.

He also congratulated the minister on his reappointment, just as he appealed for the expansion of schools, provision of additional teachers and infrastructure to meet the influx students admitted into FCT Schools.

The president called on other stakeholders to join hands with government to improve facilities in schools as well as promote extra-curricular activities, even as he tasked parents to be monitoring the movement of their wards at all the time, noting that ANCOPSS would continue to ensure discipline is sustained in FCT Schools.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: