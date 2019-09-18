NEWS
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
The new Education Secretary, Bende Local Education Authority (LEA), Elder Okorie Ogbonnaya has pledged to improve the standard of education in public primary schools in Bende Council Area.
Ogbonnaya stated this after taking oath of office in the council headquarters in Bende, adding that with his wealth of experience as an educationists, the objective will be achieved.
He solicited the support of the LEA staff and the teachers to achieve the goal which he said will be beneficial to all, saying the credit will not go to him alone, but to them and himself as a team.
The education scribe also appealed to parents and guidance to equip their children and wards properly by providing them with the neccessary basic requirements for studies to succeed.
He thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Enyi Abaribe (Abia South), and Hon Emma Ndubisi (Bende South State Constituency) for the confidence reposed in him, saying he will not let them down.
The Chairman of the Transition Committee of the area, Chief Princewill Onyegbu, while congratulating the scribe for the appointment, expressed confidence that he will deliver on his pledges.
Speaking after administering the oath, Head of Personnel Management of the council, Chief Ray Anyaso urged him to always liase with his office, headteachers and stakeholders in education in the area to succeed.
Similarly, members of the National Forum for Grassroot Politicians (NFGP) led by Dr. Phil M. Abang, and Mr. Elesie Columbus joined others to congratulate Ogbonnaya, wishing him success on the job.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians