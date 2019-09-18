Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education

The new Education Secretary, Bende Local Education Authority (LEA), Elder Okorie Ogbonnaya has pledged to improve the standard of education in public primary schools in Bende Council Area.

Ogbonnaya stated this after taking oath of office in the council headquarters in Bende, adding that with his wealth of experience as an educationists, the objective will be achieved.

He solicited the support of the LEA staff and the teachers to achieve the goal which he said will be beneficial to all, saying the credit will not go to him alone, but to them and himself as a team.

The education scribe also appealed to parents and guidance to equip their children and wards properly by providing them with the neccessary basic requirements for studies to succeed.

He thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Enyi Abaribe (Abia South), and Hon Emma Ndubisi (Bende South State Constituency) for the confidence reposed in him, saying he will not let them down.

The Chairman of the Transition Committee of the area, Chief Princewill Onyegbu, while congratulating the scribe for the appointment, expressed confidence that he will deliver on his pledges.

Speaking after administering the oath, Head of Personnel Management of the council, Chief Ray Anyaso urged him to always liase with his office, headteachers and stakeholders in education in the area to succeed.

Similarly, members of the National Forum for Grassroot Politicians (NFGP) led by Dr. Phil M. Abang, and Mr. Elesie Columbus joined others to congratulate Ogbonnaya, wishing him success on the job.