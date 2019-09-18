Connect with us
CBN Unbundles Charges On Electronic Merchants Collections

Published

18 hours ago

on

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

To further promote a cash-less economy and enhance the collection of applicable government revenues, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a review of the process for merchant settlement.

With effect from September 17, 2019, the CBN has approved for banks to unbundle merchant settlement amounts and charge applicable taxes and duties on individual transactions as stipulated by regulations.

Also, the yesterday announced the adjustment of its Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting earlier slated for  23rd and 24th of September. The apex bank said the MPC meeting will now hold on Thursday September 19 and Friday September 20, 2019.

A statement signed by the director, Payments System Management Department at the Bank, Sam Okojere, also announced a downward review of the Merchant Service Charge (MSC) from 0.75% capped at N1,200 to 0.50% capped at N1,000.

Meanwhile, the CBN, in a circular to all deposit money bank (DMBs), also announced the commencement of charges on deposits in addition to already existing charges on withdrawals.

According to the circular, the charges, which take effect from Wednesday, September 18, 2019, will attract 3% processing fees for withdrawals and 2% processing fees for lodgments of amounts above N500, 000 for individual accounts.

Similarly, corporate accounts will attract 5% processing fees for withdrawals and 3% processing fee for lodgments of amounts above N3, 000,000.

The statement, however, disclosed that the charge on deposits shall apply in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers States as well as the Federal Capital Territory. It added that the implementation of the cash-less policy would take effect from March 31, 2020.

