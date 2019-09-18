Council Poll: Police Arraign 10 Persons In Bayelsa For Election Fraud

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command has arraigned Ten persons in court over alleged involvement in election malpractices during the August 10 Local Government election in the State.

The suspects, identified as Preye Tosi, Emmomotimi Yeri, Oyinkumo Odoni, Ebiakpo Tobi, Selekeowei Odoni, Andrew Bam, Peter Koripamo Benamieyeseigha, Arupado Gedegu, Bobby Opokuma, Angala Oyindeinyefa and Temple Driver, were accused of hijacking of electoral materials in the just concluded August 10, 2019 local government area and councilorship election.

A nongovernmental organisation known as the Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network (PACON) in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa confirmed that the prosecution of the suspects are being done in conjunction with the State Police Command.

The Convener of PACON, Mr. Aluzu Ebikebuna Augustine, who signed the statement, stated that the arraignment of the suspects is part of the effort to discourage electoral malpractice’, we are currently prosecuting some suspects through the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa state over reports of hijacking of electoral materials in the just concluded August 10, 2019 local government area and councilorship election.’

PACON warned against corrupt practices during the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa and Kogi state respectively, ‘We will not tolerate any act of malpractice during the forthcoming gubernatorial election scheduled to hold November 16 in Bayelsa and Kogi state.’

He commended the political parties for the peaceful conduct of their primaries and urge them to replicate same during the election.

“We wish to commend the various parties for the peaceful conduct of their primary election in Bayelsa and Kogi state. As we look set to go into the polls November 16, we urge all parties to maintain same’.

“The organization will not tolerate any act of electoral malfeasance in the forthcoming election. As advocates of patriotism and community development, we shall work with relevant authorities in ensuring that those who attempt to hijack the collective will of the people are prosecuted.’

“As part of our efforts geared towards discouraging electoral malpractice, we are currently prosecuting some suspects through the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa state over reports of hijacking of electoral materials in the just concluded August 10, 2019 local government area and councilorship election.’

“The suspects are Preye Tosi, Emmomotimi Yeri, Oyinkumo Odoni, Ebiakpo Tobi, Selekeowei Odoni, Andrew Bam, Peter Koripamo Benamieyeseigha, Arupado Gedegu, Bobby Opokuma, Angala Oyindeinyefa and Temple Driver all from Asamabiri and Elemebiri communities of Ward 7 in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State”. He stated.

Also speaking to journalists, the Bayelsa state chairman of Liberation Movement, Aniso Abraham Esq., says his party is in the November 16 governorship election to win, urging the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to put in place measures to frustrate malpractice. “We are in this election to win. Our party is calling on INEC to ensure that it makes adequate preparations that will make rigging very unattractive”. He concludes.