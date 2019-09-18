Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Dare Seeks Partnership With Education Ministry

Published

14 hours ago

on

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has sought the partnership of the federal ministry of education on youths and sports education.

He stated this when he paid a visit to the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu in Abuja.

Mr. Dare, who was received by both the minister and minister of state for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, immediately went into a private session, where he spoke about the National Youth Policy and the focus on youth and education.

He sought the collaboration of the ministry in aligning its youth development programmes, with the thrust of the National Youth Policy.

The minister of youth and sports development said the ministry of education was central to its grassroots sports development and the inculcation of digital literacy at an early age.

The ministers agreed to hold a strategic meeting in the next two weeks to review and expand the collaboration.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here Now To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days From Now,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 39 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: