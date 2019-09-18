SPORTS
Dare Seeks Partnership With Education Ministry
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has sought the partnership of the federal ministry of education on youths and sports education.
He stated this when he paid a visit to the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu in Abuja.
Mr. Dare, who was received by both the minister and minister of state for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, immediately went into a private session, where he spoke about the National Youth Policy and the focus on youth and education.
He sought the collaboration of the ministry in aligning its youth development programmes, with the thrust of the National Youth Policy.
The minister of youth and sports development said the ministry of education was central to its grassroots sports development and the inculcation of digital literacy at an early age.
The ministers agreed to hold a strategic meeting in the next two weeks to review and expand the collaboration.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians