Dare Seeks Partnership With Education Ministry

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has sought the partnership of the federal ministry of education on youths and sports education.

He stated this when he paid a visit to the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu in Abuja.

Mr. Dare, who was received by both the minister and minister of state for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, immediately went into a private session, where he spoke about the National Youth Policy and the focus on youth and education.

He sought the collaboration of the ministry in aligning its youth development programmes, with the thrust of the National Youth Policy.

The minister of youth and sports development said the ministry of education was central to its grassroots sports development and the inculcation of digital literacy at an early age.

The ministers agreed to hold a strategic meeting in the next two weeks to review and expand the collaboration.