Ekiti Owes Workers N57bn Salary, Pension Arrears – Fayemi

Ekiti state, Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday revealed that a total sum of N57 billion is being owed civil servants in the state.

The governor who stated this during an interactive session with civil servants across Ministries, parastatals and agencies, the governor said the situation was responsible for irregular payment of salary and pension by the immediate past government.

The arrears according to him covered outstanding salary, pension, promotion, leave bonus and other emoluments from 2014 till October 2018 when he assumed office.

The governor, however, assured that he would honour his pledge to pay all outstanding workers’ benefits, but clarified that some will be given immediate attention while some will be defrayed on instalments .

“It is sad to reel out such a humongous figure, because it can create panic for you and I. But let me say that we can’t pay in one swell swoop, but promotion for 2019 will be given immediate attention while others will be defrayed instalmentally.

“It becomes difficult to pay once, because Ekiti gets a little above N5 billion monthly with the state getting like N3 billion while the local governments receive little above N2 billion monthly “, he said.

On the plan to improve the security architecture of the Southwest geopolitical zone, governor Fayemi said, “operational vans have been procured for security operatives for the purpose of protecting and securing lives and property of the people of the zone.