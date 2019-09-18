FG Commissions Solar Project In Kebbi

The Federal Government has commissioned 90 kilo Watts of solar Mini hybrid project in Kare, Dadin Kowa community in Arewa local government area of Kebbi State.

The project was commissioned by the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Miss. Damilola Ogundeyi who was represented by Dr. Sunusi Uhiyare.

He said the project was executed under the supervision of Rural Electrification Fund of Ministry of Power.

According to him, the aimed of establishment of the solar mini hybrid was to reduce over dependence on electrical energy and create jobs opportunity to rural Communities and improve their living standard.

He further explained that the solar panel project would boost the socio economic development of rural communities pointing out that the solar panel energy is more reliable and affordable,

He pointed out that about three thousand residences would benefit from the project and that four hundred and twenty eight houses have been connected to the solar projects with eighty two commercial out reach.

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the state is committed to the improvement of welfare of people across the state.

The governor who was represented by the permanent secretary Ministry for Water Resources, Engineer Aminu Umar, commended president Muhammadu Buhari for executing developmental project that touched the lives of citizens.

Bagudu stressed the need for communities to imbibe the culture of safeguarding government properties in their domain.The occasion was witness by emirs of Argungu, Arewa and well-wishers.