Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians, especially those residing in flood prone areas, to urgently heed the recent warning of the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) about impending flood in some states of the federation and immediately relocate to safer uplands to avoid loss of lives.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari who made the call in a statement made available to journalist by his Head of Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi in Abuja on Wednesday.

He advised Nigerians in the states listed by NIHSA to be affected by flooding include Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as other states, to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid or minimize loss of property in the event of flooding.

According to him: “Among the measures advised are cleaning up of drainages and water channels and not dropping wastes inside drainages as this may block waterways.

“Other precautionary measures include watching out for culverts during rain and being careful while walking on slabs and culverts as some of them may be weak. Children are also advised to wait in school until after rain before leaving for home.”

Abari also called on State Governments to rise up to the occasion by doing everything necessary to assist those in the affected areas to relocate, adding that State Directorates of NOA have been directed to carry out extensive sensitization in their respective states to alert Nigerians of the impending flooding and prevent avoidable loses.