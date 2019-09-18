NEWS
Flood: NOA Warns Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Others
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians, especially those residing in flood prone areas, to urgently heed the recent warning of the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) about impending flood in some states of the federation and immediately relocate to safer uplands to avoid loss of lives.
Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari who made the call in a statement made available to journalist by his Head of Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi in Abuja on Wednesday.
He advised Nigerians in the states listed by NIHSA to be affected by flooding include Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as other states, to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid or minimize loss of property in the event of flooding.
According to him: “Among the measures advised are cleaning up of drainages and water channels and not dropping wastes inside drainages as this may block waterways.
“Other precautionary measures include watching out for culverts during rain and being careful while walking on slabs and culverts as some of them may be weak. Children are also advised to wait in school until after rain before leaving for home.”
Abari also called on State Governments to rise up to the occasion by doing everything necessary to assist those in the affected areas to relocate, adding that State Directorates of NOA have been directed to carry out extensive sensitization in their respective states to alert Nigerians of the impending flooding and prevent avoidable loses.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians