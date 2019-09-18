France Pledges Support For Nigeria On Security

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasoviar has disclosed the readiness of his country to assist in fighting the Boko Haram menace and other security challenges controlling the country.

The French Ambassador while speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Nasrul-Fatih Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) in Ibadan, said plans were afoot for a talk between Nigeria and French on the mode of assistance.

According to him, the French government will be interested in collaborating with the Nigerian government in the war against Boko Haram and other security challenges.

Accompanied by the Consul, Laurence Monmayrant and Political Officer, Sylvain Naulin, the French Ambassador stressed the need for people in the world to live in peace.

While noting that Boko Haram insurgency was un-Islamic, he said. France was ready to collaborate and support any religious organisation ready to spread the message of peace and peaceful coexistence.

“We need to remind everyone that we need peace in the world. Work together, collaborate, explained and exchange experience on common interest like Boko Haram”, he said.

The French Ambassador who noted that NASFAT had influence not only in Nigeria but in the world, said “French will collaborate with the organisation for peace and peaceful coexistence in the world”.

While commending on the organisation’s contributions to education, he promised that his country would collaborate with the organisation on the areas of education, empowerment of women, widows and youths.

Earlier, National Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul Azeez Onike had disclosed that the society had since 1995 been spreading the message of Islam, engage in both spiritual and economic empowerment of Muslims.

He said the society had collaborated with international organisations and called on the French government to support Nigeria in the fight against security challenges.

On the farmer/herdsmen clash, the cleric said “we need peace and we have been explaining to our members the differences between Muslim and non-Muslim”.

He called for collaboration with the French government on the need to spread peace across the world, education and empowerment.

He specifically called for support for the NASFAT-owned tertiary institution, Fountain University.