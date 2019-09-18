Gov Emmanuel Hosts IOCs, Targets more Job Opportunities

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, on Tuesday hosted multinational companies comprising Mobil Producing Nigeria, Vitol and BlackRhino in Uyo and expressed desire for more partnership to create job opportunities in the state.

He noted that no fewer than 5,000 jobs will be created as the state partners with International Oil Companies to end gas flaring and ensure the provision of power supply to boost industrialisation.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, made this known during a meeting with officials of Multinational Companies led by the Lead Country Manager, Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) Mr. Paul McGrath, at his office, Government House, Uyo.

Mr. Emmanuel appreciated the IOCs for accepting to partner the State, and assured them of enabling environment for the development of the state.

Mr. Emmanuel reiterated his administration’s determination to creating job opportunities through industrialisation by providing enabling environment for investments to thrive .

The Governor explained that the state has taken steps to build the necessary gateways for investors and appealed to the Federal Government to assist in the realisation of its vision.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to give us enough support for the investors that are coming in because people that will work here are not only Akwa Ibom people.

“The day we start the Ibom Deep Seaport project at least 5000 people will be on board handling different jobs, skills will be transferred and training will be offered. We will develop capacity and the rest of the things will come up so the chain effect of that positive impact is what we cannot overlooked, he stated.

Justifying the partnership with Vitol, the Governor explained that the company would partner others ” to stop gas flaring then channel the power to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other uses”, explaining that ” we cannot have gas then complain in this country”.

The Governor who embarked on inspection of the 21 Storey Intelligent building shortly after the meeting, said the building has been a demonstration of government’s commitment to partner with the Corporate Organisations in the provision of conducive working environment, adding that residence for staff will be added.

Earlier, the Chairman and Lead Country Manager, Mobil Producing Nigeria, Mr. Paul McGrath, thanked the Governor for the opportunity given the company to partner in the development of the state .

Mr. McGrath pledged the company’s readiness to eradicate gas flaring and produce more Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) using Vitol and BlackRhino as facilitators.

Also, the African Head, Vitol, Mr Pierre Barbe, said their major focus in their investment in Nigeria is to end gas flaring and sanitise the ecosystem, saying that the initiative will make gas available for power generation and production of LPG for domestic consumption.

On his part, the President BlackRhino, Brian Hertily, assured that when the necessary modalities are put in place for conversion of gas into energy the state will attract more industries for job creation .

On the entourage were Vice-Chairman Exxon Mobil of Nigeria MPN, Mr. Udom Inoyo, Project Manager, Vitol , Mr Quillaume Quiviaer, Project Technical Director, Vitol, Roar Millehaugeu, General Manager, Commercial, Mobil Producing Nigeria, Mr Harald Nrkl and Chris Parsons of Commercial Directorate, Mobil Producing Nigeria while the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmauel Ekuwem, State Executive Council members, Chief Assam Assam and Chairman Technical Committee on Foreign Direct Investment , Dr Gabriel Ukpe made the state delegation.