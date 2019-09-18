Group Wants Gov’t To Harness Grassroots Innovation

Organisers of the forthcoming ‘2019 Proudly Nigerian Expo’ have called on governments, at all levels, to harness grassroots innovation for speedy economic development and to discourage the importation of products that could be sourced locally.

Convener of the event, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, told newsmen at a press conference in Abuja yesterday that such move would save Nigeria millions of naira and by extension, boost indigenous technology at the grassroots level.

Ahmadu, who is also the founder of an Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, revealed that ‘2019 Proudly Nigeria Expo’, with the theme: “Harnessing Nigeria’s Grassroots Innovation for Economic Diversification,” would hold between October 28 to November 2, 2019.

She noted that the objectives of the 2019 Proudly Nigeria Expo is to among other things promote and advocate Made in Nigeria goods and services, to promote entrepreneurship development and the revitalisation and diversification of the Nigerian economy.

Other objectives according to the organisers include, to accelerate development of commerce and industry, promotion of direct attention to the role of private sector in the Nigerian economy and prospects for foreign and local investments in strategic areas.

She continued: “Helpline Foundation for the Needy, shares the same mission as that of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment which is to build a better playing field for commerce in the entire nation.

We believe that made in Nigeria goods and services can flourish even in the international community if small scale entrepreneurs, investors and innovators are given enabling environment. We at Helpline Foundation for the Needy, are assured that partnering with us in the 2019 Proudly Nigeria Expo will build exhibitor’s confidence in their Made-in-Nigeria goods and their services will be boosted.”