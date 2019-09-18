NEWS
Group Wants Gov’t To Harness Grassroots Innovation
Organisers of the forthcoming ‘2019 Proudly Nigerian Expo’ have called on governments, at all levels, to harness grassroots innovation for speedy economic development and to discourage the importation of products that could be sourced locally.
Convener of the event, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, told newsmen at a press conference in Abuja yesterday that such move would save Nigeria millions of naira and by extension, boost indigenous technology at the grassroots level.
Ahmadu, who is also the founder of an Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, revealed that ‘2019 Proudly Nigeria Expo’, with the theme: “Harnessing Nigeria’s Grassroots Innovation for Economic Diversification,” would hold between October 28 to November 2, 2019.
She noted that the objectives of the 2019 Proudly Nigeria Expo is to among other things promote and advocate Made in Nigeria goods and services, to promote entrepreneurship development and the revitalisation and diversification of the Nigerian economy.
Other objectives according to the organisers include, to accelerate development of commerce and industry, promotion of direct attention to the role of private sector in the Nigerian economy and prospects for foreign and local investments in strategic areas.
She continued: “Helpline Foundation for the Needy, shares the same mission as that of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment which is to build a better playing field for commerce in the entire nation.
We believe that made in Nigeria goods and services can flourish even in the international community if small scale entrepreneurs, investors and innovators are given enabling environment. We at Helpline Foundation for the Needy, are assured that partnering with us in the 2019 Proudly Nigeria Expo will build exhibitor’s confidence in their Made-in-Nigeria goods and their services will be boosted.”
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians