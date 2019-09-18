NEWS
Insecurity: We’re Still Negotiating With Bandits -Tambuwal
In his quest for quick return of peace in Sokoto state, the governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has revealed that government is still negotiating with bandits.
Tambuwal who spoke at the Sokoto government house yesterday, while receiving the new acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 8 Division of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Aminu Bande added that, government/bandits negotiation would continue until sanity is completely restored.
The governor, however assured that all acts of banditry and it’s associated crimes that sprang up lately in the state would soon become a history.
This, according to him, would not be long from now, as banditry will be nipped in the bud soon.
The governor further admonished the people of the state to cooperate with security agencies, by giving them useful information at all times, as that would enable them to gather reliable intelligence that will guarantee effective delivery of their jobs.
The governor also expressed optimism that the new GOC has gathered enough experience on how best to handle such security challenges going by his antecedents in Buni Audi, Borno state.
Speaking earlier, the acting GOC, Brigadier General Aminu Bande assured the division’s resolve to confront the acts of kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in the zone head on.
