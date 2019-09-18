Kogi Govt Set To Commission N4bn Rice Mill Factory

Kogi state government is set to inaugurate a newly constructed over N4 billion rice mill factory with the capacity to produce 50 tonnes of rice per day.

The State Governor Alhaji Yayaha Bello, disclosed this during an inspection tour to the factory site, at Omi Dam in Ejiba, Yagba West LGA of Kogi. ‘’In 2016, we visited this particular Dam and I promised to establish rice mill here, and today we have this factory 100 per cent established by Kogi State Government, which had been neglected by all the past PDP administration.

‘’We approach the Federal Government through the Minister for Water Resources to allow us to use this Dam for the benefi of our people.

‘’Today, we are here to inspect a brown new rice factory that is second to none as far as the northern Nigeria is concern,’’ he said.

He noted that the factory has the capacity to produce over 1000 bags of 50 kg of high quality rice every day, and could employ over 5000 people as direct jobs, and more of indirect employments.

He added that over N300 million would be injected into the economy of Kogi State every month through the factory, while generating additional over N120 million revenue to the state IGR monthly.

‘’The rice mill will also be producing fish and poultry meals, because we are presently having over 500 fish ponds in this Omi Dam.

‘’We have the capacity to produce cassava and all agro allied products in this particular location,’’he stated.

He added that the factory had its own independent power generation plant, powered through biomass gasification technology.

According to him, the capacity of the is plant is 500 kWh and the rice milling plant capacity at every processing line (shift) is 200kwh.

He stressed that the plant would have an excess power of 300kwh which would be used to power strategic locations in neighbouring communities.