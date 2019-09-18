EDUCATION
LASPOTECH Gets Full Accreditation For 66 Programmes
The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu on Wednesday said it had secured 100 per cent accreditation of all the 66 programmes in the institution.
The Polytechnic Spokesman, Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, said that the approval of the accreditation was given by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), following the 2019 accreditation recently.
“The Polytechnic successfully secured 100 per cent accreditation of all the programmes.
“The approval also includes the institutional accreditation, as the exercise covers all the schools and departments in the polytechnic,’’ Kuye said.
According to him, the schools in the polytechnic include: School of Agriculture, School of Communication and Liberal Studies, School of Engineering and School of Environmental Studies.
Kuye listed also the School of Management and Business Studies, School of Pure and Applied Sciences and School of Technology.
“In all, NBTE approved 66 programmes for the institution to admit students for the 2019/2020 academic session, ‘’ he said.
The Polytechnic Rector, Mr Samuel Sogunro, however, assured the public that the institution’s management would remain committed to its vision in providing world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities. (NAN)
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians