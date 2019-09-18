Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification

The minister of communications, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has directed parastatals under the ministry to begin the process of getting the ISO27001 certification to enhance cyber security and physical security of Nigerians.

He gave the directive during the ISO27001:2013 Certificate Award Presentation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) yesterday in Abuja.

“This ISO27001is all is all about improving security and safety. Improving security in the area of cyber security, and physical security. Security and safety are considered critical in other climes even in public buildings. That is why we should be more concerned about our security and safety because the challenges are very manifold and the only way is to have some standards that we comply with.

“Our main responsibility is to come up with policies to guide in building capacity. And this digitisation depends on individual federal government parastatals. When they comply with our directive, where we have the power to direct, definitely, that can be achieved even before then. From our own angle, ours is to come up with the policy and the policy is in place.

“Also, regulatory agencies should come with regulatory instruments. That one is 80 per cent done now. When we do that, the agencies are to key in and comply with the directives from the president and I do hope they will comply,” he said.

Speaking on federal government’s mandate to digitise all government agencies by 2023, Pantami said e-government and digitisation would reduce mistakes that come from manual recording , increase precision and accuracy and significantly reduce corruption.

Earlier, the director-general of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, said the ISO27001 is a standard globally accepted and best practice for managing information technology in the three key areas of availability, confidentiality and integrity of information, adding the key areas were vital for e-government or digital services.

“For government to achieve the vision of digitising services, all government agencies should start focusing on this best practice because that is the only way you can guarantee and assure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of government digital services,” he added.