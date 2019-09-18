NFUI Leaked Letter: PSC Fingers Opposition, Calls For Probe

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has implored security agencies in the country to leave no stone unturned in investigating how a letter by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to commercial banks requesting the account details of principal government officers was leaked.

It said the said letter was fraudulently obtained by opposition elements in the country to give Nigerians the wrong impression that the federal government was using NFIU to cow the judiciary by investigating the bank accounts of all judges in the country, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

In a statement issued by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the PSC applauded the NFIU for launching a full scale investigation into how its letter to commercial banks requesting the account details of principal government officers was leaked.

Ibrahim noted that for the probe to be successful, relevant security agencies like the DSS and the Police should assist the NFIU in fishing out members of the opposition who are sponsoring such mischievous report apparently to shed the President Muhammadu Buhari government in bad light by making it look as if the government was witch-hunting the judiciary.

The PSC described the narrative as evil, unpatriotic and satanic, just as it wondered why any right thinking person would want to create the impression that a government that has adehered strictly to the tenets of democracy would want to cow the judiciary.

Specifically, the PSC urged the security agencies to take urgent steps to assist NFIU in its bid to sanction its staff who connived with the oppsition to spread fake news just to tinker with the decision of the Supreme Court in favour of PDP presidential candidate who is seeking to upturn President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 presidential poll.

Ibrahim said, “The opposition, after failing to prove their case at the presidential election tribunal are at work again. This narrative of a NFIU probing judges’ bank account had been part of their strategy to cover up for their lack of evidence to engage the ruling party in the court in their bid to invalidate the 2019 presidential election.

“These are people who squandered the country’s resources without conscience before President Buhari came to end their reign of massive looting. They had hoped that the court will void President Buhari’s election, but were disappointed to see the tribunal upholding the rule of law in its judgement last week.

“Now that they are taking their case to the Supreme Court, the opposition has conscripted their sympathizers in the media to take advantage of a leaked letter from the NFIU to hoodwink gullible Nigerians into thinking that the judiciary is being witch-hunted.

“This, perhaps, is a mere figment of their own warped imagination cooked up in another meeting in Dubai. Atiku’s penchant for running to stay in Dubai and holding political meetings ridicules not only himself but the entire opposition. Is he planning to forcefully take over the government of Nigeria from Dubai? PDP is comfortable with Dubai meetings because it is the place they chose to hide all stolen national wealth when they were in power”.

Calling on the security agencies to investigate the said report on NFIU, Ibrahim said, “The NFIU calls on our security agencies to fish out those behind the leaked NFIU letter and their accomplice in the opposition camp and bring them to book. We must not allow those bent on causing chaos and division in the country, in their desperate bid to be in power, to succeed”.