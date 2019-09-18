Nigerians Charged To Embrace World Information Technology

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of wide availability of information technology so as to serve markets globally even as the commission emphasized that it is imperative that the right frameworks are developed to enhance the ability of indigenous companies to maximally explore and exploit local opportunity as well as remain globally competitive.

This position was made known by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, (NCC) Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta while presenting an address in Owerri, the Capital of Imo State.

According to him, it is a known fact that finding local solutions to the challenges of the industry is a key policy of the present administration and acknowledged that the state has been one of the prominent states in the forefront of technology innovation.

He explained that the state has plethora of skilled manpower central in technology development in the South East zone.

The forum which has the theme: Developing Nigerians Tech Eco System, imperative for improving local content, has in attendance captains of information technology communications experts.

Prof. Danbatta who was represented by the Director New Media and Information Technology, Engr. Haru Alhassan stressed that mobile Network operators have developed infrastructure to support voice services, access data and this has become expedient to unlock new services and sources of value generation coupled with revenue streams.

His words, “The ICT Innovation forum has become necessary to promote local content with emphasis on the Tech Eco System, identifying unmet needs and facilitate public private partnership with the growing pressure of globalization, every government as well as captains of the industry are charged with the burden of finding ways to ensure that we remain competitive and capable of fulfilling local demand”.

While explaining that the forum would go a long way to create awareness and underscore the need to be innovative and expressed optimism that this positive engagement would go a long way to improve collaborative efforts aimed at accelerating innovation and economic growth in the country.

His words, “The commission in its efforts to encourage Tech entrepreneurship and innovation in the ICT sector, has embarked on visitation to various tech startups across the six geopolitical zones to access their development and challenges. We intend to assist the various tech hubs with the right intervention support to ease their operations. We have to be innovative to make different aspects of our lives work”.

In his address, the Director, Research and Development, Ephraim Nwokonneya explained that information technology is designed to advance the agenda of deepening growth in the nation’s ICT industry, facilitate technological innovation, promote tech entrepreneurship, develop local content and to leverage on the power of digital, technology.

This, he said would position the country for the 21st century digital revolution and noted that ICT has encouraged knowledge, economy and maintained a transformational impact on the socio economic lives of the people. stressing that it had been established to be and would remain the engine of economic growth, driving the future of nation’s and businesses.

He explained that the function was put in place to facilitate and to support ICT innovators, Tech Enthusiasts and Tech Entrepreneurs as a strategy to leap frog the nation to the digital economy.

According to him, the NCC as a regulator of the Tech Communicators sector has introduced various schemes that would promote technological innovation and also facilitate tech entrepreneurship by the youths, inspired by the passion to create the nation’s own “Silicon Wazobia”.

The Director stressed that the NCC has identified the South East with a large cluster of Tech innovators and tech hubs in the sub region adding that “we must (NCC) adopt an innovative technology thinking approach which we believe is critical to unlock the creative spirit and entrepreneurship potentials of our teeming youths, boost local content development in the Nigerian ICT Sector, improve indigenous capacity and wealth creation, facilitate introduction of new value added services that would improve consumer quality experience in the industry, support President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years”.