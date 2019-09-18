No Going Back On RUGA Settlement, Says Yobe Govt

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said that nothing would stop his government from fully implementing the RUGA settlement in the state, saying that plans are underway with the federal government for the success of the project.

The governor disclosed this when the state leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association paid him a courtesy visit at the government house, Damaturu, Yobe state.

According to him, If any state in Nigeria will adopt the Ruga settlement policy, Yobe will be the first to implement it. We are fully in support of this policy because it will bring development to the people and the state.

He added that, “Let me tell you the truth, if implemented by the states, it will provide permanent solution to herders/farmers conflict across the country”, he said.

He said the Ruga settlement policy is a well articulated concept designed by the federal government to end rustling and herders/farmers clashes in the country.

He promised that state government will continue to support livestock breeders with vaccination and animal feeds to help the farmers and to generate revenue for the state.

In his response, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Usman Ngelzarma, who led the state officials on the visit, disclosed that the Ruga settlement concept was deliberately misconceived by some people that wanted to blackmail the system.

He urged the federal government to clear the misconception, as Ruga settlement would be implemented only in states that have indicated interest.

Ngelzarma called on other governors to support the Ruga programmes in order to reduce the conflict between fulani and farmers, as well as sustain peace and unity in the country.