BUSINESS
Oracle Nigeria Opens Centre To Drive Digital Skills
Oracle Nigeria has opened is Cloud Centre of Excellence in Lagos dedicated to driving digital skills development across local partner network.
The centre will enable knowledge sharing and ready availability of Oracle’s full stack of services to help Oracle partners develop and implement transformative cloud projects across Africa. It was opened in collaboration with Redington, a leading value added distributor operating in sub-Saharan Africa.
Country manager, Oracle Nigeria, Adebayo Sanni said “Cloud led digital transformation is on the rise across Africa, and with this acceleration comes the demand for improved services and solutions from local partners.
“The new Cloud Centre of Excellence will allow Oracle partners to focus on continuous skills development and education of their employees, empowering the Nigerian IT ecosystem to grow, while better servicing customers who are embarking on their cloud journey.”
Vice president Redington Value, Cherian John said “The new Cloud Centre of Excellence aims to provide a variety of enablement, engagement and development resources in Nigeria; delivering technical training workshops aimed at developing partner skills.
