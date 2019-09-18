NEWS
PDP Chieftain Charges Members To Be Committed
Chairman of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ethnic community in Kuje area council, Hon. Yusuf Dabo has called on members of the party to be prepared to erect political structures that would offer them the opportunity to occupy decision making position.
Dabo made the call in Chukuku community, a suburb of Kuje, during the inauguration and presentation of certificate of return to Hon. Olajide Oladapo as chairman of PDP ethnic community in Chibiri ward, Kuje area council.
He noted that with the inauguration of PDP ethnic community in various wards of the council, an era of stability had been restored to PDP, just as he described it as the most vilified in the area council.
The party chieftain, who was once a supervisory councillor for special duties in Kuje area council, also promised to work towards the sustenance of democracy in Kuje and FCT in general.
He further enjoined women to use their positions as mothers and the youths to defend the nation’s nascent democracy and contribute meaningfully to the upliftment of the ideals of probity, accounting and good governance.
Responding, the newly inaugurated chairman, Hon. Olajide Olayiwola, who expressed gratitude for his election, said although the road had been rather rough and tough, but he would strive towards giving PDP Chibiri ward under his watch the best.
Olayiwola promised to remove all the barriers militating against the party, just as he called on members to support Alhaji Abdullahi Sabo’s administration to move the party to its mandate.
Deacon Amos Oluwaniyi, PDP South West Chairman Kuje Abuja while addressing party members, charged them to rally round the clock and support the party for the much needed gains of democracy.
