PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ended the impasse between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The president charged members of the PSC to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the NPF deliver on its responsibilities.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he received the 2018 Annual Report of the PSC, President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that “the commission has the most challenging responsibility of carrying out oversight responsibilities of the Police Force.

“The people that comprise this commission are mostly personally known to me and some of them have been through the mill as it were, therefore, I expect them to put the police in order. I personally believe that the inspector-general is doing his best …the police are always in the frontline and unless we get the police working effectively, the security of this country will remain in doubt,” Buhari said.

He noted that by the mandate of the commission, the task of appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of officers of the Nigeria Police Force, except the inspector-general, fall under it.

“Your assignment is enormous and calls for sacrifice and commitment, especially now that almost every country is faced with severe internal security challenges. Nigeria is no exception,” Buhari added.

The president praised the commission for the new ideas it introduced into the workings of the Force, adding that, “I am aware that you have put policies in place to reposition the Police Force in the areas of merit-driven promotion and prompt disciplinary actions. Government will require that you redouble your efforts and ensure that the Police Force receives the required assistance for optimum service delivery.”

He also called on the PSC to ensure harmonious working relationship with the Police Force.

“I wish to see close communication and understanding between you and the Nigeria Police. This is necessary for the overall efficiency and effectiveness in securing the country,” Buhari stated.

Earlier in his address, the PSC chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, who led the members to the State House, intimated the president that in line with his (President’s) specific directives, the management was gradually putting together a productive NPF, which would attract the endorsement of all Nigerians and also receive the acclaim of the policemen themselves.

He requested for the intervention of the president in overcoming the funding constrains of the commission and securing better office accommodation.