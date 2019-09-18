CRIME
Police Arrest Soldier For Beating Civilian
The police in Lagos, yesterday arrested a Nigerian Army personnel attached to Real Estate, Bonny camp, for allegedly beating a civilian to stupor.
The Police Public Relations officer (PPRO) in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest.
“The soldier was arrested and handed over to military Police for internal disciplinary proceedings and if found wanting, he will be returned to the Police for prosecution in conventional court”, he said.
“The civilian who is a power and machine engineer, was taken to hospital and given medical treatment. He is responding to treatment”
“The soldier is a lance corporal attached to Nigerian Army Real Estate, Bonny camp,” Elkana said.
The suspect pounced on the victim, one 34-year-old Temitope Oluwafemi, for allegedly causing traffic at Gbagada expressway, Charley Boy Bus stop.
The soldier, who was on mufti, riding a motorcycle with army colour, accused the victim of causing the traffic obstruction.
“The soldier came down from his motorcycle and gave a blow to the victim on his eyes and head”.
“The victim was bleeding and he threatened everyone that wanted to rescue the victim, including two persons in the car”.
“After beating him to stupor, he damaged the Lexus car and attempted to go with his bike. The operatives of the taskforce on environment came to the scene. They arrested the soldier and carried the bike to Anthony Police station”.
“They handed the soldier to the Divisional Police Officer, Mrs Patricia Amadin and went away with the motorcycle, because the bike was plying restricted road”.
“The victim was rushed to a private hospital within Anthony village but was rejected. The police had to take him to Gbagada General Hospital for treatment,” the source said.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians