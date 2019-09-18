Police Nab 3 Clerics For Fraud, Rape

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three self-acclaimed Islamic clerics who specialised in swindling unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money as well as having unlawful carnal knowledge of their female clients.

The suspects, Aliu Abdulfatai, 50; Sule Adebayo, 36 and Lekan Olokodana, 31, were arrested following a report by one of their female victims (name withheld) who reported at Adigbe police station that she was duped of the sum of N70,000 by the suspects, while one of them, also forcefully had carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

The police, in a statement yesterday signed by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, explained that the complainant, who is a marketer with a popular property/real estate company went to report the suspect at Adigbe Police Station in Abeokuta, was said to be on marketing assignment when she came across the suspects, who claimed to be Islamic clerics and indicated interest in purchasing large expanse of land, which they claimed they wanted to use for construction of their mosque.

“There and then, they introduced the issue of special prayer to their victim, from where, they started seeing a vision that the victim is under a spell which needs special deliverance prayer to cast out. As a result of this, they succeeded in fraudulently obtaining the sum of N70,000 from her, after they lured her into their house, where one of them forcefully raped her.

“On the strength of her complain, the DPO, Adigbe Division, CSP Augustine Opadile detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice. Their efforts paid off when three among them were apprehended while waiting for the victim to bring money they demanded, and one of them escaped,” Oyeyemi explained.

On interrogation, the suspects were said to have confessed of being fraudsters and that such trade had been their means of livelihood.

Oyeyemi alleged that one of them had used the proceed of their fraudulent act to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered a full scale investigation into the activities of the hoodlums, with a view to charging them to court as soon as possible.