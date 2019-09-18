NEWS
Reps Rule Out Witch-hunt Over $16bn Power Probe
The House of Representatives has faulted the notions held in certain quarters that the resolve by the lower legislative chamber to probe the monies expended in the power sector was aimed at witch hunting any particular person.
The Chairman of the House adhoc committee probing into abandoned power projects between 1999 to date, Mr Abbas Tajudeen told reporters that there was no iota of truth in the claim.
The lawmaker insist that the probe billed to commence on Thursday next week at the national Assembly complex was aimed at addressing the problem plaguing the power sector of the country.
He wondered why there were such insinuations even when it is trite knowledge that the probe covers all that transpired in the power sector during the reign of Obasanjo’s successors in the mould of late President Musa Yar’Adua, Jonathan Goodluck and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.
The lawmaker claimed that no fewer than 400 power projects were abandoned in various parts of the country within the period under review.
“Whoever says so or think along that direction is just being biased. Everyone knows that all over the world you can establish at least 20 power plants that can generate at least 20,000 megawatts of electricity with $16 billion.
“ As we speak , the power sector has gulped dar more that. $16 billion and yet all we can generate is not anywhere near what we need to provide power required by the country. By now we should be talking about 40,000 megawatts with the quantum of monies spent so far in the sector since 1999,” he said.
Although, the lawmaker did not disclose whether Obasanjo would be appearing to state his own aside of the matter, he disclosed that critical stakeholders including the former minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who is the current minister of Works and Housing have been asked to appear in person and submit memorandum on the issue.
