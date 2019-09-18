The DisCos Need To Be Recapitalised

The federal government, recently, dropped the hint that it was considering taking drastic actions to solve the nation’s problematic power issue. This time around, it resolved to call the bluff of the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) that have been declared technically insolvent.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on his part, bemoaned the DisCos’ inability to distribute available grid power to consumers. He said that the distribution capacity in the 11 Discos “are significantly low.” According to him, a substantial change of strategy is necessary in the power sector following the abysmal performance of the DisCos who had given the nation high hopes when they came on board. The Vice President regretted that despite the efforts of the federal government at improving power generation in the country, the infrastructure of the DisCos are not able to deliver government’s promises of uninterrupted power supply. The government had said it would conduct a final review of the five-year performance agreement with the DisCos by December 31, 2019.

The vice president revealed that the country has 13,427 megawatts of installed (electricity generating) capacity, an available capacity of 8,342 megawatts and that the national grid has the capacity to transmit about 7,000 megawatts, which he pointedly suggests is an increase from less than 5,000mw inherited by the President Buhari government in 2015.

He, however, put the blame on DISCOs, whose distribution capacities are significantly low, hovering around 4,000 megawatts on average, with a peak of 5,400 megawatts.

In 2005 the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act was enacted and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) was established as an independent regulatory body for the electricity industry in Nigeria. In addition, the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) was formed as a transitional corporation that comprises 18 successor companies (six generation companies, 11 distribution companies and 1 transmission company) created from NEPA. In 2O10, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) was established as a credible off-taker of electric power from generation companies. By November 2013, the privatisation of all generation and 10 distribution companies was completed with the federal government retaining the ownership of the transmission company. The privatisation of the 11th distribution company was completed in November 2014.

But accusing fingers are being pointed at the DisCos as the major problem today. NERC claims that most of them are said to be technically insolvent. They have also been accused of often rejecting about 90 per cent of the quantum of energy that is allocated to them whenever there is rainfall in their areas of operation. According to data obtained from the Transmission Company of Nigeria, it was observed that most Discos hardly take the electricity load allocated to them in the Multi Year Tariff Order as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

A document on power systems and functions of System Operations – an arm of TCN- showed that some Discos take as low as 90 megawatts of power from an allocation of 1,000MW whenever it rained in their franchise areas.

In the document, TCN explained that Ikeja and Eko distribution companies, for example, had sometimes reduced their combined load utilisation from over 1,000MW to less than 90MW because of rainfall. This has made management of the national grid extremely difficult and its stability tenuous. It stated that on August 27, for instance, the approved MYTO load allocations to Abuja, Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ibadan and Ikeja DisCos were 505.22MW, 395.39MW, 583.25MW, 420.39MW, 592.11MW and 758.98MW, respectively. But the six power firms’ actual consumptions in the same order were 382.18MW, 216.97MW, 429.92MW, 252.2MW, 421.9MW and 526.83MW, respectively.

For Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola Discos, the MYTO allocations approved for them by NERC were 241.62MW, 351.45MW, 351.45MW, 300.56MW and 153.76MW, respectively. But these companies actually accepted 134.32MW, 162.4MW, 136.37MW, 189.92MW and 109.74MW, respectively.

We believe that the prevailing challenges in the sector kept recurring because of the flaws that bedevilled the existing design of the sector. The federal government needs to recapitalise power firms to enable them to deliver on their mandate. Almost five years after the privatisation of the power sector, consumers are yet to feel the positive impact of the exercise as many of them are still being subjected to arbitrary charges.

Distribution, at present, is the weakest link in the value chain. This is evidently bedevilled by inefficiency, poor revenue collection and weak capital. Most of the distribution companies have yet to invest in metering that will help them improve on the revenue collection capacity.