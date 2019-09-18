The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari

Nigeria’s outstanding police officer, DCP Abba Kyari has excelled in many investigations he has taken on and in so doing, achieved a lot with his team in his 19 years in service.

Born on the 17th of March, 1975, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Abba Kyari in today’s Yobe state. He joined The Nigeria Police in the year 2000 as a cadet Assistant Suprintendent of Police and below are some of his outstanding achievements.

He led the team that arrested one of Nigeria’s most notorious Kidnap kingpin billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike, Aka Evans in Lagos State and his Gangmembers; Arrest of the killers of former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Air Marshal Alex Badeh ‘rtd’ along Keffi-Gitata Kaduna Road; Arrest of the most wanted Boko-Haram Commander Umar Abdulmalik and eight of his Terrorists gang members; Arrest of 22 Boko-Haram Terrorist gang members responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok School Girls in 2014 and also responsible for series of suicide bombings/several attacks and ambush against Security Agents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

DCP Kyari also led the team that captured the most deadly kidnapper in the history of Nigeria, Henry Chibueze Aka “Vampire” in Owerri, Imo State and his gangmembers; Arrest of the Deadly Offa Bank robbers that invaded Offa Town, Kwara State and robbed five commercial Banks, the gang also murdered over 31 innocent Nigerians Making it the deadliest Bank Robbery in the History Of Nigeria; Arrest of kidnappers who kidnapped a serving Assistant Comptroller of Customs In Portharcourt; Arrest of a syndicate of kidnappers, armed bandits and their sponsors in Zamfara State, after the gang had kidnapped the twin sisters before their wedding; Arrest of deadly armed robbers and murderers who escaped from lawful custody at the SARS Lokoja, Kogi State,

Others are Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap/murder of Mr. John Iheanacho a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/President of Eastern Zone Investment Cooperative Society Ltd, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; Arrest of suspect responsible for the murder of Lieutenant Abubakar Yahaya Yusuf a serving Naval Officer and his girlfriend Miss. Lorraine Onye in Rivers State; Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two South African Citizens in Kaduna State; Arrest of the Terrorist responsible for the bombing of Kuje and Nyanya towns of Abuja and recovery of primed bombs in the FCT; Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two Americans and two Canadians in Kaduna State; Arrest Of a Notorious Criminal who threaten to Kill the Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and his Family; Arrest of the kidnappers of elder statesman Chief Olu Falae in Ondo State; Arrest of gang of deadly killers responsible for the killing of several innocent persons in Benue State and recovery of their operational weapons; Arrest of notorious arms and dealer who specializes in selling arms to armed robbers, kidnappers and Politicians in South-West/recovery of over Fifty arms and thousands of life ammunitions; Arrest of the most notorious armed robber in the South-West, Abiodun Egunjobi Aka “Godogodo” in Ibadan, Oyo State, he was responsible for the death of over 500 innocent Nigerians & Police Officers,

Arrest of the Kidnappers of the Turkish School Girls in Ogun and Lagos States; Arrest of the kidnappers/murderers of Barrister Sherif Yazid along Abuja-Kaduna Express road; Arrest of most the notorious kidnapping kingpin in Kogi State Halti Bello and twenty of his gang members, the gang had been terrorizing Kogi State and its environ for many years, who also kidnapped and murdered one Istifanus Gurama a senior staff of Dangote group; Arrest of more than 15 different gangs of kidnappers totaling over 300 kidnappers and recovery of over 200 AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons used in terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highways; Arrest of kidnappers/murderers of the Production Manager of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited Mr. Ubani Onyema, 64 years old, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; Arrest of the most Notorious assassin in the South-west Ade Lawyer and his gang responsible for series of killings in various parts of Lagos State and South-western Nigeria; Arrest of the Kidnappers of Isheri Landlords in Lagos State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of 80 years old Chief Felix Ogbona in Aba, Abia State; Arrest of assassins and masterminds who gruesomely murdered Mr. Uba Emmanuel aka Onwa in Festac Town, Lagos State; Arrest of kidnappers of Dr. Alex Pepple in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State,

DCP Abba Kyari, who became the youngest police officer to attain the rank of DCP at 43 years old led that team that arrested the Kidnappers of Ikorodu School Girls in Lagos State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of CBN Governor’s wife in Delta State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of Serrie Leonian Deputy High Commissioner in Kaduna State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of former Minister of Finance Okonjo Iweala’s Mother in Delta State; Arrest of Niger-Delta militants planning to bomb 3rd Mainland bridge/recovery of arms and explosives in Lagos State; Arrest of Niger Delta militants/notorious Kidnappers and recovery of GPMG, Ak 47 rifles and military grenades in Port-harcourt, Rivers State; Arrest of notorious gang who planned to Kidnap Nigerian billionaire

Femi Otedola in Lagos State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of Oniba of Iba a first class King in Lagos State; Arrest of kidnappers of Hon. Sani Bello member of House of Reps/representing Mashi Federal Constituency of Katsina State (now late); Arrest of the Armed Robbers/Militants who attacked and robbed Lekki, Ikorodu, Festac and Agbara Banks in Ogun and Lagos State,

Also, among his records are the arrest of the Kidnappers of the three Orekoya’s Children in Lagos State; Arrest of the Kidnappers of Former Chairman of Ejigbo LGA in Lagos State; Arrest of Killers of Oyo State member of House of Assembly in Oyo State; Arrest of the kidnappers and Killers of Reverend father Adeyi in Otukpo Benue State; Arrest of Kidnappers of Alhaji Salami in Abuja; Arrest of the kidnappers of two ABTI American University of Nigeria Female Students in Abuja; Arrest of the attackers of Nimbo Community in Enugu State and many more breakthroughs that are too numerous to mention; Rescue Of Magajin Garin Daura from Kidnappers in Kano State and Arrest Of 13 of the Kidnappers/Terrorist; Arrest Of a Notorious Southwest Kidnap Kingpin Abubakar Mohd Aka Buba and his Gangmembers In Oyo State; Arrest Of the deadliest Kidnapper in the Southwest Abdullahi Abubakar aka Osama and his Group In Ekiti State.

Arrest Of Adamu Umoru aka Dabo and Group, Kingpin Of Abuja-Kaduna expressway Kidnappers Responsible for Kidnapping Dr Mahmoud Chairman UBEC, Killinghid Driver and Many Other Kidnappings and Killings Along the Expressway; Arrest Of Usman Mohd and Group Of Kidnappers Responsible for kidnapping the Son Of the immediate Past Minister Of Health In Oyo State and Many Other kidnappings in the Southwest; Arrest Of Tony Raphael aka Chairman and his group, Kidnap Kingpin Terrorizing Rivers State; Arrest Of Abdullahi Sani and his Group Responsible for the Kidnapping Of the Mother in-law Of Governor Masari Of Katsina State; Arrest Of Notorious Kidnapper Isa Abdullahi aka Biyi and his Gang Responsible for Several Kidnappings and Killing In Katsina State; Arrest Of Gbenga Ojomo the Most Notorious Illegal Arms and Ammunition Smuggler in Nigeria, Responsible for Smuggling Thousands Of Rifles and Ammunition from Libya and Burkina Faso to Nigeria.

Finally, we the arrest Of Sunday Abel aka School boy and his Deadly Gang Of Kidnappers Terrorizing the Southeast Responsible for Kidnapping and Killing a Serving American Soldier In IMO State and Many other Kidnappings and Killings in the Southeast; Arrest Of Cajetan Otti and Group Of Notorious kidnappers Terrorizing Abia State and Recovery Of Several Rifles; Arrest Of Divine Nmeni and his gang of Notorious Kidnappers who were Responsible for several Kidnappings and Rapes In Rivers State and Re-arrest Of Notorious Taraba State Kidnap Kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume and Recovery Of Several Rifles after he was Rescued and released from IRT 2 weeks earlier.

He is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished detective and a gallant police officer with numerous national and international accolades and when he was made a DCP, he said “finally, after 10-months, the Police Service Commission (PSC) released the Promotion For All the 45 Police Officers involved in the Arrest Of Nigeria’s Most Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Evans and 21 of his gang members including two Serving Military Personnel.

”Recoveries of 7 Mansions and landed properties worth billions Of naira in Nigeria and Ghana. Cars, Trucks, Expensive Furnitures, Jewelries, Several AK47 Rifles, Thousands Of Ammunitions, leg chains and many rifle magazines etc etc were recovered and registered as exhibits. All bought from ransom collected from Innocent Nigerians that were kidnapped by the kidnap kingpin Evans who is known and referred to in the crime world and his gang-members as “Genius In Crime and Criminality.”

”We are most grateful to God Almighty. Our five years of unrelenting efforts that led to the Arrest Of Kidnap Kingpin Evans and his group has finally been rewarded.

”Special appreciation to our Boss IGP Ibrahim Idris for his Policy of rewarding exceptional performance And the Police Service Commission for ratifying his recommendation. This will definitely spur us to do more. As the arrest of over 200 kidnappers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express way and the re-arrest of the notorious criminals that escaped from lawful custody in Kogi State plus the recent arrest of Offa Bank Robbers in Kwara State and many more are direct results of IGP Ibrahim Idris’s morale boosting policies.

– ‘‘By His Grace At 43yrs, I am by far the youngest Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) In Nigeria Today.”