Toyin Abraham Threatens Lizzy Ajorin With Lawsuit

The social media has been frenzied ever since popular actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Ajorin was alleged to have dragged her colleague Toyin Abraham on social media and claimed that she was inciting her fans against fellow colleagues and celebrities in the entertainment industry for her own selfish aim.

It has been hell ever since the actress dropped a ferocious video making rounds, taking her colleague, Toyin Abraham to the cleaners.

Ajorin claimed the actress is living a fake life and does not even have a car nor a house of her own as claimed. She also alleged that contrary to the rumour that she gave birth to her child abroad, that it was actually at a local “agbo” seller’s house and had to borrow costumes for her photo shoot all in pretense to show she’s in wealth and has arrived.

She mentioned many unprintable things on against her in the video she personally publicised and dared her to make any wrong move against her.

In response to the allegations, Toyin Abraham has since sent a legal warning to fellow Yoruba Nollywood actress through her lawyers requesting her to forward a letter of apology via their office, and on her Instagram page.

Also Toyin Abraham’s lawyer said this is the last warning to Liz Anjorin and if she fails to reply in 24 hours, they would be forced to file a N500m damages legal action against her.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2019, where she shared copies of the ‘cease and desist’ notice letter.

However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham did not stop there, she called Liz Anjorin a pig, in the caption of the post.

“Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunj1,” she posted.

The lawsuit also listed lots of sins committed by the actress and among which significant is the one she said, “You alleged that security officials at the Saudi airport conducted a search on your person for hard drugs ostensibly acting on a tip-off from our client. The evidence you have against our client is simply because one of her fans with Instagram handle @m_adeoye had a tete-a-tete about you with a blog @gistlover.blog1. You unfathomably assumed the blog belongs to our client, that our client sponsored the article,” the statement reads.

Now fans are waiting for who would blink first among the two celebrities in this 4th world war.