UNGA: Nigeria To Seek Global Support To Combat Terrorism– Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said that the Nigerian Government would use the Forum of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to seek global support in fighting terrorism and increasing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

Onyeama made this known yesterday in Abuja during a Pre-UNGA briefing with newsmen stating the expectations of the Nigerian government during the high level summit from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30.

According to Onyeama, Nigeria would take advantage of its position as President of the 74th UN General Assembly to project the country and articulate priorities of the country, what it seeks to achieve and areas for global support.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari will be lead the Nigerian delegation which would include members of his cabinet and some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure Nigeria has the best technical resources.

Onyeama listed other priority issues of the country to be discussed at the summit to include: issues of Peace and Security, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG ) which covers socio-economic, education, and humanitarian issues regarding child’s right.

Other issues are: poverty eradication, illicit financial flows and recovery of stolen assets.

“More strategically as a country, it is an opportunity to project our country as an important member of the international community.

“And having the Presidency of the General Assembly is something that also gives us that higher visibility and great influence.

“We would also want to use that to push agenda of importance to us as a country, our fight against corruption, repatriation of foreign loots, engaging with other countries in our quest to successfully deliver on SDG objectives that cover our socio-economic challenges, terrorism, and countering violent extremism.

“Is also something we would want to maintain at the highest levels of global priorities because it is our major challenges’’.

“Mr President has just come back from a summit of ECOWAS Heads of States on Peace and Security in the West Africa Sub-region so this is still a challenge that we are facing.

“And it is important to use that opportunity to keep the global community engaged and supportive of what we are doing, our fight,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama said that Nigeria has been very present in peace keeping interventions across the continent under the framework of the African Union.

He added that with such large troops from Nigeria it was important to have financial and other support from the UN peace keeping division.

The minister said that President Buhari would also be having bilateral meetings with some Heads of States and engaging with different personalities like Bill Gates to discuss attracting FDI.

Onyeama explained that the Foreign revenue streams of the Country expected hence, the need to diversify to attract more Foreign Direct Investment into our country.

He said that Nigeria would also be soliciting support of the UN to recharge the Lake Chad, which has shrunk by 90 per cent and has affected the source of livelihood of people living across the region.

Onyeama added that Nigeria will use the opportunity to canvass support for a number of Nigerians vying for certain international positions, engage with countries to try to get their support.

“For instance, Nigeria is keen to be elected into a category of the International Maritime Organisation,” he added.