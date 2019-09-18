NEWS
Wase Takes Oath Of Office As First Dep Speaker Of ECOWAS Parliament
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has been sworn in as the first Deputy Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament.
The oath was administered on Monday by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Moustapha Cisse Lo at the opening ceremony of the Second Extra Ordinary Session of the Parliament in Monrovia, the Republic of Liberia.
Wase replaces the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun, who did not seek re-election back to the Nigerian House of Representatives after the end of his tenure.
The choice of Wase as successor to Lasun was unanimously adopted by the Nigerian Delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, as well as other members of the regional legislative body.
Speaking after he was sworn in, Wase promised to collaborate with his colleagues in the parliament to work towards the integration of the region.
While thanking his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him by raising him to the office of first Deputy Speaker, Wase also assured that he would bring his wealth of experience in the Nigerian House of Representatives to bear on the regional parliament.
“I am grateful to my honourable colleagues for unanimously adopting me as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.
“My priority is to work harmoniously with my colleagues especially the honourable speaker, Moustapha Cisse Lo to advance the integration of the West African sub region.
“I hope to bring my years of experience in the Nigerian Legislature to bear on the ECOWAS Parliament”, he said.
The second ordinary session of the Parliament is scheduled to hold between November and December, 2019 in Abuja.
MOST READ
Just In: PMB Suspends HoS Oyo-Ita
4th African International Conference On Islamic Finance To Hold In Nigeria
Kogi Guber: PDP Crisis Deepens As Former Gov’s Son, Abubakar Ibrahim, Heads To Court
Reps Endorse Air Peace Boss For National Honour
Boko Haram: Borno Gov Meets 60, 000 Refugees In Cameroon
FMBN Refunds N24bn To Retired Nigerian Workers
Bende LEA Secretary Pledges To Improve Standard Of Education
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
I Saw The Miracle Of Allah
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PMB Resolves Police/ PSC Feud, Says Only Commission Can Recruit, Promote Officers
- FEATURES15 hours ago
The Rise Of Nigeria’s Super-cop, DCP Abba Kyari
- NEWS18 hours ago
Presidency Alleges Plot To Cause Disaffection In Aso Rock
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Government Policies, Customs Tariff Fuelling Cargo Diversion – NPA MD
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Minister Directs NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST To Get ISO27001 Certification
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FG Sets Up Inter-agency C’ttee To Recover N5trn AMCON Debt
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
S’Africa Finally Clears Air Peace To Evacuate 320 Nigerians