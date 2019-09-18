We’re Using Agriculture To Alleviate Poverty – Niger Gov

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that agriculture will help in poverty alleviation in the state as contained in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The governor, who spoke yesterday at the United Nations Global week with Niger State as Action Partner To Act 4 SDGs, said the event was to reflect on how well the government was dealing with providing basic necessities of life.

He stated “from inception we identified some key priority areas with our primary target of reducing poverty through improved agricultural practices enthroning qualitative healthcare services and providing basic critical infrastructure for the wellbeing of the people”.

He stated that the government has been working with development partners based on the vision to eliminate extreme poverty and hunger through various development programmes.

He said the main target groups were women and youth as well as vulnerable and downtrodden members of the society because they constitute the larger parts of the population.

According to him, the SSG 17 goals were in line with his government’s programmes and policies, towards eliminating extreme poverty, creating viable investments, and food sufficiency using agriculture.