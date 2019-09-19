Anambra: Tipper Crushes Two Persons

Two persons have been crushed to death when a tipper rolled over them along the road in Nnewichi area of Nnewi-North local government area of Anambra state,

The incident which occurred at about 8.20pm on Wednesday according to some peole around the area was as a result of failure of the tipper break facility.

The two victims identified as one Mr. Clement Odo, aged about 50 years and Mr. Anayo Elinye, aged about 38 years were riding on a motorcycle behind the tipper which was on motion when the lorry suddenly developed fault and started rolling backwards.

It was said that the driver of the lorry tried to apply the break but that because the break could not apply, the lorry rolled backward and crushed the motorcycle rider, Mr. Odo and his passenger Elinye.

Apparently sensing that he would be attack by people around the area, the driver of the tipper whose identity was yet to be identified as at the time of filing this report was said to have disappeared soon the sad incident happened.

Confirming the accident, spokesman of the Anambra state police Command, Superintendent of Police (SP) Haruna Mohammed said that a police patrol team which rushed to the scene of the accident had swiftly rushed the two victims to a Diocesan hospital at Nnewi, but, that a medical doctor in the hospital confirmed the victims dead.

He gave the particulars of the motorcycle a Mate 30 brand with Reg. No. QL 500 UWN while that of the tipper is RegNo XA 206 KPP.

Stating that the police Command had declared manhunt on the run-away tipper driver to ensure that he was apprehended to bring him to justice, SP Mohammed said that the remains of the victims were deposited in the Diocesan hospital’s morgue.

“Prelimary investigation revealed that the Tipper had a break failure while on motion rolled backward and collided with the said motorcycle.As a result, both the Rider and the Pillion sustained injuries and were rushed by police patrol team to Diocesan hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor”, Mr. Mohammed said.