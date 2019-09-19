NEWS
Engineers Urge FG To Restructure Technical Institutions
The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Abuja chapter has called on the federal government to restructure the national technical institutions across the country to address unemployment.
The chairman of NIMechE, Engr Peter Ingbiankobo, made the call at the NIMechE 7th Annual General Meeting with the theme: “The Role of Technical Skills in Enhancing Manufacturing for National Development in Abuja.
Ingbiankobo said that the desired national economic growth could only be possible with the sustainable development of technical skills.
According to him, the manufacturing sector is the bedrock of economic development the world over, adding that this sector has faced numerous challenges including lack of technical skills for the sustainability of the existing industries in Nigeria.
Similar, the general secretary of NIMechE, Engr Matthew Odama, lamented the state of technical skill in Nigeria saying that technical skills have been abandoned by federal government, while jobs meant for Nigerians have been taken over by foreigners.
Odama said, “The technical skills will reduce unemployment and promote self-reliance for individuals to support the agenda of Mr President on the local content.
Speaking at the event, the director general of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, who was represented by Shodunke Olayinka, said, “The emerging turnaround in the manufacturing sector in the Nigerian economy can be sustained through a concerted and co-operative effort to strengthen the sector’s Technical Vocational and Educational Skills Training (TVET) system.
