Gov Bello Congratulates New Acting HoS Yemi-Esan
*** describes appointment as an appropriate fit.
Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sent his congratulations to the newly appointed acting Head of Service of the federation, Dr Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, describing her appointment as an appropriate fit.
This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary Onogwu Muhammed.
Governor Bello noted that the new Head of Service was a career civil servant renowned for her probity, work ethic and extensive experience in the civil service, qualities which the Kogi State helmsman said qualified her to occupy the position to which Mr President has appointed her.
Governor Bello further described the Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum resources who hails from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State as a disciplined, courageous and diligent personality who he believed would carry out her duties without betraying the trust reposed in her.
The Governor applauded President Buhari for making the hiring decision so promptly and avoiding a lamentable void in the top echelons of the nation’s public service. The Governor wished the new Head of Service well as she assumes office, charging her to remain poised and resolute in the discharge of the duties attaching to her new office.
