Miyetti Alah Calls For Symbiotic Relationship Btw Herdsmen, Host Community.

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Enugu State Chapter, has appealed for symbiotic relationship between herdsmen and host communities in the state.

It insisted that genuine herders are law abiding citizens.

The State Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Haruna Sale, the call while receiving in audience the Founder of “Pure Heart Foundation Enugu Nigeria”, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Comrade Peter Edeh, at the union secretariat, 9th Mile, Enugu.

He absolved his members of complicity in the recent wave of kidnapping and banditry in the state, noting that until recently, there was peaceful co-existence between herders and their host communities, alleging that one cannot rule out the role of the locals in some of the crimes.

Citing the case of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, who was recently abducted and freed by his captors, Alhaji Sale asked, “How did they know him? An insider probably an indigene may have given him out to the criminals”.

His words: “Many of us were born in Enugu and we see Enugu as our home. We are not happy that the old good relationship has changed. But sometimes what you hear could be rumours. I am not saying there is no bad egg in our midst but genuine herders are law abiding citizens. We also receive death threats from kidnappers”

“The real herdsmen do not have time for kidnapping and robbery. It gives us serious headache. We are afraid of the ugly development. We are ready to partner with Pure Heart Foundation Enugu Nigeria on his campaign on religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence”, he added.

He, however, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for rising up to the security challenge, adding that the state governor had met them several times with host communities where all the parties were advised to live in peace.

Earlier, the Founder of “Pure Heart Foundation Enugu Nigeria”, Comrade Edeh who was accompanied by some of his executive members, said that he was at the secretariat to preach peace, stressing that peace initiative was one of the focal points of his organization.

Comrade Edeh said that he was happy that Governor Ugwuanyi had provided an enabling environment for foreign and local investors including herdsmen to thrive, adding that Enugu remains the most peaceful state in the country.

He proposed a partnership with the Cattle Breeders so as to drive home the message of the present administration in making the state a zero tolerance to kidnapping, banditry and other anti-social vices.

“We look forward to having a joint summit of stakeholders of herdsmen and host communities in Enugu State to discuss the way forward so as to stem further crisis or mistrust between the cattle breeders and the communities.

“We have had long history with the Hausa/ Fulani herdsmen. As child, we mixed up with herders and they gave us milk each time we demanded for it.

“How do we checkmate those who come to cause trouble? I suggest there should be accurate data of the herdsmen living in a particular community so as to know when “foreigners” infiltrate the area, There should be synergy between the herders and host community to stem further crisis in the state.

It could be recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi, last week, while unveiling 100 pieces of Innoson Hilux vans for use by the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps for security operations, told reporters in Enugu that the state government intended to engage the State Assembly and partner with the people of Enugu, home and abroad, to set up a Security Trust Fund that would ensure efficient security operations in the state.