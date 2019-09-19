OAU Honours Aiteo, Director With Excellence Award

Nigeria’s integrated energy group, Aiteo and her Global Group Director, Procurement &Corporate Services, Mrs. SPB Jigo were honoured with the award of excellence by the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation (AISPI) of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, on Wednesday.

The award of excellence is issued to individuals and corporate entities in recognition of their immense contributions in the energy sector, and sustainable development in Science and technology and reflects Aiteo and Mrs. SPB Jigo’s contributions to the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria.

The African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation (AISPI) was established as the Technology Planning and Development Unit (TPDU) in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife (OAU) in 1974 primarily to conduct policy research on how to harness Science and Technology (S&T) for economic development and to advise government on S&T matters. The institute is the first of its kind in Africa. A category II UNESCO institute.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Aiteo’s Group Managing Director, Victor Okoronkwo, reiterated Aiteo’s strong commitment to policy development in the Oil & Gas industry. He had this to say, “…we have been at the fore and continue to be interested in policy for driving Oil & Gas industry which translates to economic growth. From fiscal policies to regulatory frameworks that would attract investment and technical know-how, be rest assured that our strategic objectives are in consonance.” Mrs. SPB Jigo, a lawyer by training upon receiving her award buttressed Aiteo’s keen interest in policy development, “Aiteo as a firm believer in Corporate Social Responsibility and charitable endeavors strongly align with interest groups and institutions like yourself (AISPI) to further policies that will deliver sustainable goals and invariably a better society for us all.” She also expressed Aiteo’s desire to continue to work with the institute in more concrete waysin which she surmised, “We look forward to collaborating with the institute in developing innovative solutions that target pipeline security challenges in the Upstream oil and gas industry sector thereby effecting sustainable development in our ever widening economy.”

Aiteo Group is one of Africa’s fastest-growing energy leaders. It operates through her subsidiaries of which Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. Ltd is her main subsidiary. Aiteo has a clear vision for the future with the experience and assets necessary to provide oil and gas on a regional and global scale. Aiteo discovers, produces, stores, delivers energy resources and brings timely solutions for her clients worldwide.